Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

October window may open for IPL as ICC board discusses to postpone T20 World Cup to 2022: Report

DNA Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The decision to postpone this year's T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022 might open up a window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October. The decision about the World Cup is expected to be formalised when the International Cricket Council's (ICC) all-powerful board holds a teleconference on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Missing Disney? You Can Make These Cute Minnie Mouse Cupcakes at Home! [Video]

Missing Disney? You Can Make These Cute Minnie Mouse Cupcakes at Home!

There are a handful of exciting treats at Disney World's Contemporary Resort, but one of our all-time favorite food finds has to be these Minnie Mouse cupcakes. Not only are they supercute, but they're..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:31Published
CORONAVIRUS: ICC MAY POSTPONE T20 WORLD CUP IN AUSTRALIA T0 2022 | Oneindia News [Video]

CORONAVIRUS: ICC MAY POSTPONE T20 WORLD CUP IN AUSTRALIA T0 2022 | Oneindia News

CORONAVIRUS: ICC MAY POSTPONE T20 WORLD CUP IN AUSTRALIA T0 2022

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju: No international events in India soon

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India will not host any international event in immediate future and fans will have to learn to live with the new...
Mid-Day

No sporting event in India in near future, have to live with new normal of sports behind closed doors: Rijiju

The Union Sports Minister’s statement gains greater significance in the context of the suspended IPL, which the BCCI wants to host in October-November in case...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreenwoodNo26

Avinash Singh #GlazersOut RT @dna: October window may open for IPL as ICC board discusses to postpone T20 World Cup to 2022: Report . . . #ICC #IPL2020 #T20WorldCup… 18 minutes ago

dna

DNA October window may open for IPL as ICC board discusses to postpone T20 World Cup to 2022: Report . . . #ICC… https://t.co/tW1yzMDScF 20 minutes ago

papramanik

Paritosh Pramanik The postponement of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022, which might open up a window for the lucrative… https://t.co/mxuKTi3QYa 1 hour ago

JohnKGBaldock

John Baldock According to some reports coming out of India, the T20 World Cup is about to be delayed by the ICC. This would op… https://t.co/5Xq5N0rvyB 5 hours ago

JamyLamisha

ARIF #T20WorldCup The postponement of this year's @T20WorldCup in Australia to 2022, might open up a window for the @IPL in October 6 hours ago

NaineshTheCode

Nainesh RT @cricketnext: #IPL #ICC #ICCBoardMeeting #T20WorldCup The postponement of this year's @T20WorldCup in Australia to 2022, might open up… 6 hours ago

TheTweets0fAbby

. RT @FirstpostSports: Postponement of #T20WorldCup in Australia to 2022, which might open up a window for #IPL in October, is expected to be… 6 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Postponement of #T20WorldCup in Australia to 2022, which might open up a window for #IPL in October, is expected to… https://t.co/h9pjBgFLMz 6 hours ago