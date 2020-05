Shared birthdays, identical numbers and other big baseball coincidences you won't believe Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Frank Thomas and Jeff Bagwell were both MVPs in '94. They were born on the same day. Dennis Eckersley picked off Kenny Williams in 1987 and didn't have another for four years -- when he got Williams again. Joe Niekro had one homer -- off his brother. 👓 View full article

