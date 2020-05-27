Roberto Duran beat up Sylvester Stallone while filming ‘Rocky II’, was idolised by Mike Tyson and loved Diego Maradona
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () When Roberto Duran fought Sugar Ray Leonard for the first time in 1980, he locked eyes with former world heavyweight champion ‘Smokin’ Joe Frazier. Asked by a spectator if the Panamanian reminded him of anyone, Frazier was unequivocally shaken when he delivered his dead-pan answer. “Yeah,” the veteran heavyweight said, recalling a mass-murderer. “Charles Manson.” […]