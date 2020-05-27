Global  

Colin Cowherd: 'Aaron Rodgers is protecting his legacy. He's not elevating it.'

FOX Sports Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: 'Aaron Rodgers is protecting his legacy. He's not elevating it.'Aaron Rodgers has led the league in throwaways over the past two season and Colin Cowherd thinks Rodgers is trying to protect his legacy and not elevate it.
