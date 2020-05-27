Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India delayed

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Vijay Mallya’s extradition has been delayed and it could be months before he is brought back to India. It is understood that the UK home office has delayed his extradition for legal reasons. There is speculation he may have applied for asylum in Britain, or that the civil cases he is fighting in Britain are preventing the home office from sanctioning his return.
From Vijay Mallya suffering a setback at UK's high court, to China criticising India's new foreign direct investment rules, here are top news updates from India and around the world. A political war of..
