Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India delayed Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vijay Mallya’s extradition has been delayed and it could be months before he is brought back to India. It is understood that the UK home office has delayed his extradition for legal reasons. ​There is speculation he may have applied for asylum in Britain, or that the civil cases he is fighting in Britain are preventing the home office from sanctioning his return. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources In Other News: Setback for Mallya; Prince Harry, Meghan talk tough; ICC meet



From Vijay Mallya suffering a setback at UK's high court, to China criticising India's new foreign direct investment rules, here are top news updates from India and around the world. A political war of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33 Published on April 21, 2020

Tweets about this