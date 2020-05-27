Global  

Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India delayed

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Vijay Mallya’s extradition has been delayed and it could be months before he is brought back to India. It is understood that the UK home office has delayed his extradition for legal reasons. ​There is speculation he may have applied for asylum in Britain, or that the civil cases he is fighting in Britain are preventing the home office from sanctioning his return.
