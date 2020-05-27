Global  

Envoy reaches out, says India and China pose no threat to each other

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and some aggressive commentary in Chinese media, China’s ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday seemed to convey a more conciliatory message as he told a select gathering here that India and China didn’t pose a threat to each other and should never allow their differences to “shadow” bilateral cooperation.
