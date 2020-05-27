Envoy reaches out, says India and China pose no threat to each other

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and some aggressive commentary in Chinese media, China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday seemed to convey a more conciliatory message as he told a select gathering here that India and China didn't pose a threat to each other and should never allow their differences to "shadow" bilateral cooperation.


