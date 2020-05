SBI reduces FD rates by 40bps Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced interest rate on its term deposits of most maturities by 40 basis points (100bps = 1 percentage point). Following the revision, the highest return offered by the bank is 5.4% on deposits of over five years. On bulk deposits, SBI has reduced returns by half a percentage point. πŸ‘“ View full article

