Matt Riddle battles Timothy Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit with Kurt Angle as guest referee

FOX Sports Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Matt Riddle battles Timothy Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit with Kurt Angle as guest refereeThe main event of tonight's episode of NXT had Matt Riddle taking on Timothy Thatcher in a "Fight Pit" match with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee.
