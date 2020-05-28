Global
Matt Riddle battles Timothy Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit with Kurt Angle as guest referee
Matt Riddle battles Timothy Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit with Kurt Angle as guest referee
The main event of tonight's episode of NXT had Matt Riddle taking on Timothy Thatcher in a "Fight Pit" match with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee.
Kurt Angle to referee Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher this Wednesday
The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist will serve as special guest referee when Riddle and Thatcher look to settle things in the cage.
FOX Sports
5 days ago
Get a sneak peek at the NXT Fight Pit that will surround Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher tonight
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will serve as special guest referee when the former tag team partners battle in the NXT Fight Pit tonight.
FOX Sports
10 hours ago
