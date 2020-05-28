Global  

Horse racing returns in New Zealand as lockdown eases

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s financially troubled horse racing industry reopened Thursday after being shuttered for months because of the coronavirus outbreak, leading the return of organized sports as the nation moves toward normality. A harness racing meeting which took place without fans at the Addington racecourse at Christchurch was the first since […]
