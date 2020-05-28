Jurgen Klinsmann hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane and says he CAN achieve trophy ambitions at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tottenham: The season so far



A look at the progress of Tottenham's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. Spurs have struggled to hit the heights of last season, leading to the departure of Mauricio.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Jose Mourinho delivers food to hospital hub at Tottenham stadium



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho volunteers to help deliver food to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where it will be given to those in need in the local area during the coronavirus outbreak. The stadium.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published on May 1, 2020

Tweets about this