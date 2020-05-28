Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klinsmann hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane and says he CAN achieve trophy ambitions at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho

talkSPORT Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Harry Kane has a good chance of winning trophies at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, according to Jurgen Klinsmann. Germany icon Klinsmann left Tottenham at the peak of his career for Bayern Munich in pursuit of silverware back in 1995 but believes Kane – linked with Manchester United – may not have to follow his lead. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: ‘Harry Kane at a crossroads’

‘Harry Kane at a crossroads’ 01:10

 Teddy Sheringham says Harry Kane is at a 'crossroads' in his Tottenham career and may have to consider moving to win things.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham: The season so far [Video]

Tottenham: The season so far

A look at the progress of Tottenham's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. Spurs have struggled to hit the heights of last season, leading to the departure of Mauricio..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Jose Mourinho delivers food to hospital hub at Tottenham stadium [Video]

Jose Mourinho delivers food to hospital hub at Tottenham stadium

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho volunteers to help deliver food to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where it will be given to those in need in the local area during the coronavirus outbreak. The stadium..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this