Jurgen Klinsmann hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane and says he CAN achieve trophy ambitions at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Harry Kane has a good chance of winning trophies at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, according to Jurgen Klinsmann. Germany icon Klinsmann left Tottenham at the peak of his career for Bayern Munich in pursuit of silverware back in 1995 but believes Kane – linked with Manchester United – may not have to follow his lead. […]
