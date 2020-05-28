UFC legend Anderson Silva wants super fight with Conor McGregor to ‘test my martial art skills’
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () If the UFC are looking for super fights, Anderson Silva believes putting him against Conor McGregor is the answer. McGregor recently named Spider as the GOAT in UFC with names like Jon Jones, Georges St Pierre and himself, of course, behind him. McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in all of 40 seconds in January of this […]
