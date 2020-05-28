You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Greg Jennings defends Cam Newton: 'No GM can tell me he's in decline'



Cam Newton remains unsigned, and an anonymous GM has reportedly said they believe the MVP quarterback's “decline is evident”. Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to respond to this.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:49 Published 2 days ago Greg Jennings: Taysom Hill has promise, but I don't buy the Lamar Jackson comparison



Jay Glazer was reported to say that Taysom Hill is clearly "the guy", stating that once Drew Brees was out of New Orleans, it will be Hill who will lead the Saints in the Quarterback slot. Glazer drew.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:09 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this voiceofthehwy Greg Jennings isn't sure why Jadeveon Clowney turned down Browns' big offer https://t.co/h9R1uv5X1K 3 minutes ago