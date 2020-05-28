Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greg Jennings isn’t sure why Jadeveon Clowney turned down Browns’ big offer

FOX Sports Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Greg Jennings isn’t sure why Jadeveon Clowney turned down Browns’ big offerGreg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about Jadeveon Clowney, who recently rejected a pretty sizable offer from the Cleveland Browns. Greg tells Nick and Kevin where he thinks Clowney intends to end up for the 2020 season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings isn't sure why Jadeveon Clowney turned down Browns' big offer

Greg Jennings isn't sure why Jadeveon Clowney turned down Browns' big offer 01:50

 Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about Jadeveon Clowney, who recently rejected a pretty sizable offer from the Cleveland Browns. Greg tells Nick and Kevin where he thinks Clowney intends to end up for the 2020 season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Greg Jennings defends Cam Newton: 'No GM can tell me he's in decline' [Video]

Greg Jennings defends Cam Newton: 'No GM can tell me he's in decline'

Cam Newton remains unsigned, and an anonymous GM has reportedly said they believe the MVP quarterback's “decline is evident”. Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to respond to this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published
Greg Jennings: Taysom Hill has promise, but I don't buy the Lamar Jackson comparison [Video]

Greg Jennings: Taysom Hill has promise, but I don't buy the Lamar Jackson comparison

Jay Glazer was reported to say that Taysom Hill is clearly "the guy", stating that once Drew Brees was out of New Orleans, it will be Hill who will lead the Saints in the Quarterback slot. Glazer drew..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published

Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Greg Jennings isn't sure why Jadeveon Clowney turned down Browns' big offer https://t.co/h9R1uv5X1K 3 minutes ago