The future for Premier League football? Fans watch match in unique drive-in movie theatre in Czech Republic

Fahad Bin Sidra RT @LivEchoLFC: Four issues Jurgen Klopp will address as the Premier League returns https://t.co/6GXBDuiUJ8 53 minutes ago Liverpool FC News Four issues Jurgen Klopp will address as the Premier League returns https://t.co/6GXBDuiUJ8 2 hours ago Christian Fagundes Botelho Premier League clubs are yet to approve a plan for relegation should the season have to be curtailed, with mid-tabl… https://t.co/t04R90rHmJ 2 hours ago Simon Kent Jenny mused on future history exam questions: Was the second spike in coronavirus caused by (a) the desire for econ… https://t.co/dehKrvvbEr 7 hours ago Cllr Graham Whitham @wrightjames83 Knew you had an ulterior motive 😂 It’s a shame there’s been so little interest in the future of low… https://t.co/ZeY0X77Ke2 7 hours ago Christian Sihombing RT @talkSPORT: The future of the Premier League? https://t.co/Wh66sTtUOp 8 hours ago Blackfyne JFC With the Premier League on it’s way back, the future of football is looking clearer. While grassroots has a way to… https://t.co/7hLsp7bjnC 9 hours ago Don Johnston RT @PuckNGS: Welp I have completed 10 teams in my Zelda Premier League. A project I started for fun in which I took 10 English Football log… 12 hours ago