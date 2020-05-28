Global  

The future for Premier League football? Fans watch match in unique drive-in movie theatre in Czech Republic

talkSPORT Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Around 300 football fans were able to watch a match in a drive-in movie theatre in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. The top-flight match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen was shown to supporters on a big screen in Pilsen. The Czech First League resumed on Monday behind closed doors as restrictions owing to the […]
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: ‘Trust fans, don’t use neutral venues’

‘Trust fans, don’t use neutral venues’ 05:29

 The Sunday Supplement panel say the Premier League should trust football fans to not congregate outside stadiums, and believe matches should be played at home grounds rather than neutral venues.

