The future for Premier League football? Fans watch match in unique drive-in movie theatre in Czech Republic
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Around 300 football fans were able to watch a match in a drive-in movie theatre in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. The top-flight match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen was shown to supporters on a big screen in Pilsen. The Czech First League resumed on Monday behind closed doors as restrictions owing to the […]
The Premier League has revealed there were no positive results from its latest round of Covid-19 testing, providing a timely confidence boost for the planned June 17 restart. A total of 1,130 players..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Tweets about this
Fahad Bin Sidra RT @LivEchoLFC: Four issues Jurgen Klopp will address as the Premier League returns
https://t.co/6GXBDuiUJ8 53 minutes ago
Liverpool FC News Four issues Jurgen Klopp will address as the Premier League returns
https://t.co/6GXBDuiUJ8 2 hours ago
Christian Fagundes Botelho Premier League clubs are yet to approve a plan for relegation should the season have to be curtailed, with mid-tabl… https://t.co/t04R90rHmJ 2 hours ago
Simon Kent Jenny mused on future history exam questions: Was the second spike in coronavirus caused by (a) the desire for econ… https://t.co/dehKrvvbEr 7 hours ago
Cllr Graham Whitham@wrightjames83 Knew you had an ulterior motive 😂
It’s a shame there’s been so little interest in the future of low… https://t.co/ZeY0X77Ke2 7 hours ago