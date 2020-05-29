NASCAR Cup Series: Full highlights from Chase Elliott’s Alsco 500 win at Charlotte



Related videos from verified sources FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish



Chase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:06 Published 1 week ago Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday



Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources NASCAR News: Elliott finds redemption with win in Charlotte Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott overtook an ailing Kevin Harvick late on to claim his first victory of the season in the rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series second...

Autosport 3 hours ago



HIGHLIGHTS: Alsco 500 at Charlotte Full highlights from Thursday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this