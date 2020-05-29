Global  

NASCAR Cup Series: Full highlights from Chase Elliott’s Alsco 500 win at Charlotte

FOX Sports Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
NASCAR Cup Series: Full highlights from Chase Elliott’s Alsco 500 win at CharlotteFull highlights from Thursday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Video credit: WMGT - Published
News video: Chase Elliott wins Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

 Georgia native Chase Elliott earned his first Cup win of 2020

FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish [Video]

Chase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:06Published
Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday [Video]

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published

NASCAR News: Elliott finds redemption with win in Charlotte

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott overtook an ailing Kevin Harvick late on to claim his first victory of the season in the rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series second...
Autosport

FOX Sports

