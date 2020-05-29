Global  

English Premier League to restart from June 17: Report

Mid-Day Friday, 29 May 2020
The English Premier League season will resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City locking horns with Arsenal in the big game, as per a BBC report.

All four teams have a game in hand and these two fixtures were still to be played when the league stopped.

A full fixture list would be...
News video: Premier League to restart on June 17

Premier League to restart on June 17 00:52

 England's top soccer league will resume its season on June 17 according to reports on Thursday. The Premier League hasn't played games since the middle of March becasue of health concerns surrounding mass gatherings, but an argreement for a restart date has now been reached. Adam Reed reports.

The Premier League will resume on the 17th June - behind closed doors, with matches seen on tv.

The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport24.co.za | Liverpool a step closer to title as English Premier League set to restart on 17 June - report

Liverpool's bid for a first title in 30 years is back on track with the 20 clubs that make up the English Premiership agreeing to restart fixtures on 17 June.
News24

