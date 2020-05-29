English Premier League to restart from June 17: Report
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The English Premier League season will resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City locking horns with Arsenal in the big game, as per a BBC report.
All four teams have a game in hand and these two fixtures were still to be played when the league stopped.
