Mike Tyson has 'something big' lined-up, declares Dana White, amid comeback talk

Daily Star Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Mike Tyson has 'something big' lined-up, declares Dana White, amid comeback talkUFC president Dana White has hinted at a Mike Tyson return after suggesting that he has “something big” lined up. Names such as Tyson Fury and Evander Holyfield have already been banded around as potential opponents
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement

Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement 01:21

 Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement Tyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight. Earlier this month, the organization offered him $20 million to fight, but BKFC President David...

