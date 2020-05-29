Mike Tyson has 'something big' lined-up, declares Dana White, amid comeback talk

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

UFC president Dana White has hinted at a Mike Tyson return after suggesting that he has “something big” lined up. Names such as Tyson Fury and Evander Holyfield have already been banded around as potential opponents UFC president Dana White has hinted at a Mike Tyson return after suggesting that he has “something big” lined up. Names such as Tyson Fury and Evander Holyfield have already been banded around as potential opponents 👓 View full article

