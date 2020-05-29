Mike Tyson has 'something big' lined-up, declares Dana White, amid comeback talk
Friday, 29 May 2020 () UFC president Dana White has hinted at a Mike Tyson return after suggesting that he has “something big” lined up. Names such as Tyson Fury and Evander Holyfield have already been banded around as potential opponents
Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of Retirement Tyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight. Earlier this month, the organization offered him $20 million to fight, but BKFC President David...