IPL: Dhoni's meeting with CSK team before 2008 final was just 2 minutes, reveals Parthiv Patel Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Parthiv Patel recalls his time at CSK during the 2008 campaign on a special watch-along of the final on Star Sports’ show IPL Finals. He said, “Team meetings used to last for 2 minutes. In the 2008 final, the CSK team meeting led by Dhoni lasted for 2 minutes and I am sure it lasted for 2 minutes in 2019 also. Dhoni was... 👓 View full article

