FA Cup final confirmed to take place on August 1 after Premier League restart date set
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The FA Cup final will now take place on August 1, the Football Association has confirmed. The new date has been set after the Premier League announced they will resume their season on June 17. Traditionally, the FA Cup final takes place the weekend after the last Premier League fixture, as a finale to the […]
