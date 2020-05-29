Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FA Cup final confirmed to take place on August 1 after Premier League restart date set

talkSPORT Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The FA Cup final will now take place on August 1, the Football Association has confirmed. The new date has been set after the Premier League announced they will resume their season on June 17. Traditionally, the FA Cup final takes place the weekend after the last Premier League fixture, as a finale to the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League sets restart date for June 17

Premier League sets restart date for June 17 00:31

 The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Premier League sets date for return [Video]

The Premier League sets date for return

The Premier League will resume on the 17th June - behind closed doors, with matches seen on tv.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:29Published
Premier League to restart on June 17 [Video]

Premier League to restart on June 17

England's top soccer league will resume its season on June 17 according to reports on Thursday. The Premier League hasn't played games since the middle of March becasue of health concerns surrounding..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

FA Cup: New dates announced after Premier League set to return

The FA Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 June with the final set to take place on Saturday 1 August.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @standardsport: BREAKING: A provisional schedule for the remaining rounds of the FA Cup has been confirmed, with quarter-final ties due… 19 minutes ago

iBoldNews

iboldnews FA Cup final to take place on August 1 as dates confirmed for quarters & semi-final ties https://t.co/SNNTjDRtFD 20 minutes ago

emmasmithjourno

Emma Smith FA Cup final to take place on August 1 as dates confirmed for quarter and semi-final ties. Sadly for Newcastle, th… https://t.co/5N3EUM4bVg 22 minutes ago

man_utd_news__

ManUtd News The FA have confirmed that the FA cup quarter finals will take place during the weekend starting 27th June with the… https://t.co/i4uFUVd0eP 23 minutes ago

GoalcomSA

Goal South Africa FA Cup final to take place on August 1 as dates confirmed for quarters & semi-final ties https://t.co/dmSq234Z8H https://t.co/kqC9RgMONx 24 minutes ago

henryjoe45

Henry Adokiye RT @FemiCoolfm: Dates for England's remaining FA Cup fixtures have been confirmed with the quarter-finals to take place over the weekend of… 26 minutes ago

FemiCoolfm

Femi Obong-Daniels Dates for England's remaining FA Cup fixtures have been confirmed with the quarter-finals to take place over the we… https://t.co/yo2RPRDyqG 37 minutes ago

_Mrc_09

Maurice💣 Emirate FA cup date confirmed quarter-finals to take place over the weekend of June 27-28 The semi-finals will tak… https://t.co/kQxaih0FWD 43 minutes ago