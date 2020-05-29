Global  

Coronavirus: What lockdown 5.0 may look like

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
After the end of lockdown 4.0 on May 31, the Centre is likely to allow states and Union territories to decide on future restrictions. Two government panels, tasked with managing coronavirus crisis, have called for no further extension of lockdown 4.0 but suggested "continuation or even scaling up" of containment measures in worst-hit areas during the fifth phase.
