Chris Jericho hints at potential wrestling match with Mike Tyson in AEW insisting Iron Mike ‘is capable’
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Mike Tyson has been a busy boy lately and with the shape he has gotten himself in, he’s clearly primed for a return. But, is it a return to the boxing ring like everyone thought? It’s looking like maybe it’s not. Tyson has been featured on All Elite Wrestling recently. First, he presented the new […]
Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in fighting an exhibition match against Mike Tyson. Fury said he said he accepted the offer but nothing materialized from it. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Mike Tyson returning to the ring.