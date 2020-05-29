Global  

Tyson Fury beats Anthony Joshua and Conor McGregor to highest paid accolade

Daily Star Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Tyson Fury beats Anthony Joshua and Conor McGregor to highest paid accoladeForbes have released their latest ranking of the world's highest-earning sportspeople with Brit boxer Tyson Fury the top fighter with Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua both behind the Gypsy King
Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Hearn: Deal could be struck for Joshua-Tyson fight to happen next [Video]

Eddie Hearn: Deal could be struck for Joshua-Tyson fight to happen next

Eddie Hearn believes a deal could be struck to allow the two British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to fight next. However, he admitted the hurdle was that both are under contract for other..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

