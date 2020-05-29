Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees’ Saints

FOX Sports Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees’ SaintsPro Football Focus has dubbed the Saints offense as “perfectly inefficient” with Drew Brees under center. His average depth of target has steadily declined the last 8 years while his passing grade has risen overall. And over the past 3 years, Brees has the best passer rating out of any quarterback, just ahead of new division rival Tom Brady. According to FOX Bet, Brady is projected to have more passing yards than Brees in 2020. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints 02:36

 Pro Football Focus has dubbed the Saints offense as “perfectly inefficient” with Drew Brees under center. His average depth of target has steadily declined the last 8 years while his passing grade has risen overall. And over the past 3 years, Brees has the best passer rating out of any...

Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule by division – NFC South [Video]

Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule by division – NFC South

Watch Nick Wright pick all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule. Next up is the NFC South: Will Tom Brady and the Bucs win their first division title since 2007 or will Drew Brees and the Saints have..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:36Published
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor after 20 years of Belichick [Video]

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor after 20 years of Belichick

A Boston radio host suggested that fans are starting to worry about the new Tom Brady. Ever since Brady left the New England Patriots, he's been very active on social media. Hear why Skip Bayless..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:14Published

Tweets about this