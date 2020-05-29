Majority of NBA GMs want to restart with playoffs



Related videos from verified sources Nick Wright gives 3 reasons why Clippers aren't playoff favorites over Lakers



Fox Bet projects that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers would be favored over LeBron James and the Lakers in a neutral site 7-game series. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide which team.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:50 Published 5 hours ago Colin Cowherd fills out a potential 16-team NBA playoff bracket



On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd fills out a bracket for the NBA playoffs with one of the reportedly proposed ways to resume the season. See how he thinks playoffs would unfold if each team was.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this