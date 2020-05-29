Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Majority of NBA GMs want to restart with playoffs

ESPN Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
In a survey of all 30 NBA general managers, which was viewed by ESPN, 16 said they would prefer the league come back with just the typical 16 playoff teams, with the teams and seeds based on the standings when the season was suspended March 12.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright gives 3 reasons why Clippers aren't playoff favorites over Lakers [Video]

Nick Wright gives 3 reasons why Clippers aren't playoff favorites over Lakers

Fox Bet projects that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers would be favored over LeBron James and the Lakers in a neutral site 7-game series. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide which team..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published
Colin Cowherd fills out a potential 16-team NBA playoff bracket [Video]

Colin Cowherd fills out a potential 16-team NBA playoff bracket

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd fills out a bracket for the NBA playoffs with one of the reportedly proposed ways to resume the season. See how he thinks playoffs would unfold if each team was..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:34Published

Tweets about this