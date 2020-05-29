PGA Tour Canada cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada said on Friday it had decided to cancel its 2020 season due to border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic that also requires mandatory quarantines for those entering the country.
