PGA Tour Canada cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada said on Friday it had decided to cancel its 2020 season due to border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic that also requires mandatory quarantines for those entering the country.
