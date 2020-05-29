Global  

Brian Flores: People with loud opinions on Colin Kaepernick are silent on George Floyd

Pro Football Talk Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Protesters 'Take A Knee' Over The Killing Of George Floyd

Protesters 'Take A Knee' Over The Killing Of George Floyd 01:25

 Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced he's going to pay legal bills for people protesting in Minneapolis, Mike Max reports (1:26). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 29, 2020

Fight4WutsRight

S H @ESPN @TomBrady @49ers This is very true. Where are those that wrongly spewed hatred at Kaepernick and those premie… https://t.co/dcRCBVHocZ 2 seconds ago

steeler3682

Global Embarrassment RT @mikefreemanNFL: Brian Flores: People with loud opinions on Colin Kaepernick are silent on George Floyd - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/T… 44 seconds ago

SportsTalkSWFL

TuaFanClub RT @CameronWolfe: Brian Flores shared with me what was on his heart after killing of George Floyd: “Many people who broadcast their opinion… 59 seconds ago

CPulicella

Colin Pulicella RT @ProFootballTalk: Dolphins coach Brian Flores issues a powerful statement on the disconnect between those who have strong opinions on is… 2 minutes ago