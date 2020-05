You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Football is back – but how will it work?



The Premier League is set to return on June 17, subject to Government approval. We look at what we know, and what we are still waiting to find out, about Project Restart. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 15 hours ago Man City turn attention to Arsenal clash as Premier League sets return date



Manchester City players train at the club's Etihad Campus as the Premier League prepares to restart on June 17. The Government must still give the green light to the competition resuming behind closed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this