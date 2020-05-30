Global  

Forget Derby County – Why Huddersfield are the worst team in Premier League history

talkSPORT Saturday, 30 May 2020
Huddersfield shocked everyone three seasons ago when they won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. A penalty shootout win against Reading in the Championship play-off final ensured a place in the top flight. Their Premier League odyssey lasted just two seasons and provided very little in the way of […]
