Maharashtra CM not in favour of lifting lockdown

Friday, 29 May 2020
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indicated that Maharashtra, especially hotspots like Mumbai and Pune, would continue to remain under lockdown—albeit with a few further relaxations
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad 01:47

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media on May 27 accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading negativity, working against the nation during crises. On Rahul Gandhi's statement, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The first state to announce a lockdown was...

