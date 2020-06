Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd



Protesters gathered in London's Parliament Square on Saturday to show solidarity with protesters in the United States over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago

NFL admits league should have listened earlier to players protesting racism



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league has been at fault for not listening to its players denouncing racism. The United States is currently gripped by widespread protests over police.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago