Brazil’s Horror Defeat To Germany At the 2014 World Cup Left Big Scars (Video)
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Going into the World Cup on their home soil in 2014, Brazil were widely considered the main favorite for the planet’s biggest trophy. But having edged past Chile on penalties in the round of 14 and narrowly beaten Colombia in the quarterfinals, they were completely destroyed by eventual winners Germany one step before the final. […]
The post Brazil’s Horror Defeat To Germany At the 2014 World Cup Left Big Scars (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.