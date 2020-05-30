Lockdown in containment zones till June 30

Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The Centre on Saturday announced that lockdown will continue to remain in the containment zones till June 30. The power to demarcate the containment zones has been given to the district authorities, who need to consider the guidelines provided by the health ministry in declaring these zones. In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.
Lockdown restrictions have been eased in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Barber shops and salons reopened in Lucknow after administration gave permission on May 21. The state government had issued an advisory..