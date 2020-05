Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday nominated opener Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 while Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Awards. The sports ministry had sought invitations for the respective awards with the period of consideration beginning Jan 1, 2016 to Decr 31, 2019.