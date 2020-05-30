Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College Football Hall of Fame damaged during protests in Atlanta

USATODAY.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta had its windows smashed in and items taken Friday night during protests over George Floyd's death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Saying LeBron James would be a Hall of Fame TE is not disrespectful [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Saying LeBron James would be a Hall of Fame TE is not disrespectful

Bucky Brooks recently said that LeBron James could have been a Hall of Fame tight end in the NFL and some said that was disrespectful to players. Hear why Marcellus Wiley isn't one of those people.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:38Published
Hall of fame DB Ty Law recalls defining moments from Super Bowl 36, Brady signing with the Bucs [Video]

Hall of fame DB Ty Law recalls defining moments from Super Bowl 36, Brady signing with the Bucs

New England Patriots hall of fame DB Ty Law recalls the defining moments of Super Bowl 36. Plus, he reacts to former teammate Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:06Published

Related news from verified sources

College Football Hall of Fame broken into and damaged during protests in Atlanta

The area damaged appeared to be a gift shop
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrithjofOdinss1

Frithjof Odinsson RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed & looted https://t.co/JO7Gi0kBIU 8 seconds ago

LASmith3

L A Smith RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING NOW: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been DESTROYED & LOOTED.. IS IT TIME FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP TO… 11 seconds ago

CoachMooney20

Garry Mooney RT @ESPNCFB: The College Football Hall of Fame was damaged and looted during protests in Atlanta on Friday night. https://t.co/GhdFAzzTtj 13 seconds ago

jedwards73

John Edwards RT @bennyjohnson: The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta: https://t.co/WQAGTkUGKc 19 seconds ago

JordanBackes33

Jordan Backes RT @AndySlater: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. (📹: @ReporterBlayne) https://t.co/Wxjhd9paei 20 seconds ago

HOLYDALLAS88

Lashawn RT @AdamSchefter: College Football Hall of Fame was damaged by protesters: https://t.co/CWAaUHVImi 21 seconds ago

RitaBorgman3

Rita Borgman RT @dhookstead: The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed. The sport of football represents bringing people of all b… 24 seconds ago

Sabrina31829990

TrulyBlessedForeverGrateful RT @groth1945: This is the RIOTERS true AGENDA!LOOTING!Those who broke windows for entry,GUILTY of BREAKING and ENTRY,if window already br… 24 seconds ago