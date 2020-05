Bayern Munich crushes Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-0, inches closer to 8th straight title Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, now giving him a goal against every current Bundesliga squad. Bayern Munich cruised to a dominant 5-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf, pushing them closer to a record eighth-straight Bundesliga title. Robert Lewandowski scored twice, now giving him a goal against every current Bundesliga squad. Bayern Munich cruised to a dominant 5-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf, pushing them closer to a record eighth-straight Bundesliga title. 👓 View full article

