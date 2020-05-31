Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

28% of Covid patients asymptomatic: ICMR Study

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
At least 28% of 40,184 people who tested positive for Covid-19 between January 22 and April 30 in India were asymptomatic, a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows, underlining that a large proportion of those tested and found positive were family contacts who did not display symptoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms?

Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms? 00:39

 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 35% of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic. In other words, people infected with the virus show no symptoms at all. But according to Business Insider, new research suggests the 35% figure may actually...

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi’s 1st isolation coach for mild, very mild, asymptomatic Covid patients [Video]

Delhi’s 1st isolation coach for mild, very mild, asymptomatic Covid patients

Delhi got its first isolation coach to deal with the Covid-19 situation in the capital. The Covid Care Centre was made available at the Shakurbasti railway station. Designed for mild, very mild and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published
COVID-19 care centre special train arrives at Shakur Basti Station [Video]

COVID-19 care centre special train arrives at Shakur Basti Station

COVID-19 care centre special train with 160 beds moved to Shakur Basti Station in order to cater suspected COVID-19 cases in the area. Asymptomatic patients or patients with mild, very mild symptoms..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Study: As COVID-19 Progresses, 40% May Not Show Any Symptoms At All [Video]

Study: As COVID-19 Progresses, 40% May Not Show Any Symptoms At All

A small analysis of 78 COVID-19 patients in China revealed as many as 40% of patients may be asymptomatic. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and is at pandemic levels..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this