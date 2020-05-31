28% of Covid patients asymptomatic: ICMR Study

Sunday, 31 May 2020 () At least 28% of 40,184 people who tested positive for Covid-19 between January 22 and April 30 in India were asymptomatic, a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows, underlining that a large proportion of those tested and found positive were family contacts who did not display symptoms.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 35% of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic.
In other words, people infected with the virus show no symptoms at all.
But according to Business Insider, new research suggests the 35% figure may actually...
A small analysis of 78 COVID-19 patients in China revealed as many as 40% of patients may be asymptomatic.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and is at pandemic levels..