Mikel Arteta supports Arsenal bid for 17-year-old PSG wonder-kid – report
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal’s bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain teenager Adil Aouchiche, according to a report in England. ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 17-year-old in light of the uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain. The same article states that Aouchiche’s family believe that the attacking […]
The post Mikel Arteta supports Arsenal bid for 17-year-old PSG wonder-kid – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Today we analyse whether joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal might be the best option for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, amidst interest from Newcastle. Whether Arteta could be looking to bring in another centre back, this time from high flying Sevilla. And whether Everton and Carlo Ancelotti could...