Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Curfews were imposed in major US cities Saturday as clashes over police brutality escalated across America with demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Trump that his govt would stop the violent protests "cold." Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta were among two dozen cities ordering people to stay indoors overnight as more states called in National Guard soldiers to help control the civil unrest 👓 View full article