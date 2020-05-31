Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez buying stake in New York Mets would be good for MLB, team

USATODAY.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The New York Post reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been planning a second bid for the Mets, after their initial bid came up short.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Released Mets Prospect Andrew Church Expresses Frustration With Team’s Addition Of Tim Tebow, ‘Toxic’ Culture

Released Mets Prospect Andrew Church Expresses Frustration With Team’s Addition Of Tim Tebow, ‘Toxic’ Culture 00:37

 The New York Mets were among several teams that released minor leaguers on Thursday as Major League Baseball looks to cut down the number of MiLB teams associated with each franchise. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony!

Happy Birthday, Carmelo Anthony! Carmelo Kyam Anthony was born on May 29, 1984, and turns 36. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. The NBA player was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, Customers [Video]

Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, Customers

Nassau County is moving to help its communities recover by allowing streets to close so businesses can spread out; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy £1.65billion New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy £1.65billion New York MetsWeeks after reports that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were no longer interested in buying the New York Mets, it appears that the couple are working on a new...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelRikon

Michael Rikon Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez taking second shot at buying Mets https://t.co/cJPmufibhT 9 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Jennifer Lopez boards a private jet with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children as they jet out of Miami https://t.co… 18 minutes ago

christo49ers

Christopher McKinley This is apparently going on...Why Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez buying stake in New York Mets would be good for ML… https://t.co/T2m59dop4G 25 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy £1.65billion New York Mets https://t.co/UVJWigqiiA https://t.co/gKIUBFLcr9 48 minutes ago

aberkn8

Aber Knobel RT @yaschwa30: Source: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are making a serious bid to buy the New York Mets. Would not be surprising if this… 51 minutes ago

celebs_of_world

Celebs of World Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Boarding on a Private Jet in Miami, 05.29.2020 https://t.co/nHqAbDXkLF https://t.co/a74sodHRpw 3 hours ago

yaschwa30

Yehuda Schwartz Source: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are making a serious bid to buy the New York Mets. Would not be surprisin… https://t.co/PzXXg3kb2S 3 hours ago

hardball247

Hardball 24/7 Latest on a potential Mets' sale https://t.co/vjA4UdPFH9 …https://t.co/1KpLVLJGvi https://t.co/NfR2m1cE89 5 hours ago