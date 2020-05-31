Global  

Air India pilots seek clarity on corona protocol

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Miseries of the crew operating the Moscow-bound Air India flight on Saturday which was recalled to Delhi after the airline realised that captain was corona positive, did not end even on return home. The AI pilots union has complained that rest of the crew (other than the corona positive pilot) “were made to wait the entire day without any food or refreshments…. crew were shuffled to multiple places aimlessly.”
