Delhi borders with Noida, Ghaziabad to stay sealed
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () The Uttar Pradesh government in the latest set of guidelines, issued for unlocking cities in a phased manner, has stated that Noida-Delhi/Ghaziabad-Delhi borders would remain sealed for now.
The weather in Delhi took a sudden turn during early morning on May 31 as rain lashed several areas in the city. The national capital has been witnessing on and off rains in this month. As per the IMD, thunderstorm with wind speed of 30-35 kmph with rain would occur over Northeast, North, East,...
As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring no non-essential vehicle movement. State government had sealed..
Chaos and confusion prevailed on the road connecting Delhi to Gurugram after Haryana government sealed borders yet again. A large number of commuters were seen waiting at the border as police checked..
