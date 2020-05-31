Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi borders with Noida, Ghaziabad to stay sealed

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The Uttar Pradesh government in the latest set of guidelines, issued for unlocking cities in a phased manner, has stated that Noida-Delhi/Ghaziabad-Delhi borders would remain sealed for now.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi 01:02

 The weather in Delhi took a sudden turn during early morning on May 31 as rain lashed several areas in the city. The national capital has been witnessing on and off rains in this month. As per the IMD, thunderstorm with wind speed of 30-35 kmph with rain would occur over Northeast, North, East,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border [Video]

Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border

As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring no non-essential vehicle movement. State government had sealed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Watch: Chaos on the roads as Haryana seals border with Delhi again [Video]

Watch: Chaos on the roads as Haryana seals border with Delhi again

Chaos and confusion prevailed on the road connecting Delhi to Gurugram after Haryana government sealed borders yet again. A large number of commuters were seen waiting at the border as police checked..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this