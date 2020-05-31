Delhi borders with Noida, Ghaziabad to stay sealed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border



As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring no non-essential vehicle movement. State government had sealed.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago Watch: Chaos on the roads as Haryana seals border with Delhi again



Chaos and confusion prevailed on the road connecting Delhi to Gurugram after Haryana government sealed borders yet again. A large number of commuters were seen waiting at the border as police checked.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this