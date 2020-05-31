"On the brink" - Lee Ryder delivers major update on Matty Longstaff's future at Newcastle Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lee Ryder has revealed that Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is "on the brink" of leaving the club. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this