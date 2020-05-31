Boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Dingko Singh, the former Asian Games gold medallist boxer who is fighting a relapse of bile duct cancer, tested positive for Covid-19 in Imphal on Saturday. Dingko told TOI that doctors had confirmed the positive test. “They informed me yesterday, I was all ready to go home from the quarantine centre and now I'm back, admitted at the hospital,” he said.
Pennsylvania State Rep. Andrew Lewis revealed he has been infected with COVID-19 and kept it a secret for a week.
According to Business Insider, the Republican lawmaker learned that he had COVID-19 on May 20.
He waited until May 27 to reveal the news to his colleagues and the public.
