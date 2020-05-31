Boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dingko Singh, the former Asian Games gold medallist boxer who is fighting a relapse of bile duct cancer, tested positive for Covid-19 in Imphal on Saturday. Dingko told TOI that doctors had confirmed the positive test. “They informed me yesterday, I was all ready to go home from the quarantine centre and now I'm back, admitted at the hospital,” he said. 👓 View full article

