Boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Dingko Singh, the former Asian Games gold medallist boxer who is fighting a relapse of bile duct cancer, tested positive for Covid-19 in Imphal on Saturday. Dingko told TOI that doctors had confirmed the positive test. “They informed me yesterday, I was all ready to go home from the quarantine centre and now I'm back, admitted at the hospital,” he said.
