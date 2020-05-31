Global  

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram dedicates goal to U.S. protests

ESPN Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram dedicated his goal celebration to George Floyd on Sunday.
