Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Nick Foligno watches Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefings and appreciates the value of the information. It is part of the reason the Columbus captain supports NHL players undergoing daily testing if the season resumes. “Testing is a must because it’s the only way you’re going to know and feel confident every time you step […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Ex-Gophers Hockey Player Creates New Way To Stay In The Game

Ex-Gophers Hockey Player Creates New Way To Stay In The Game 02:08

 PJ Atherton teaches hockey to players at all levels, but he has a group of NHL Players who use him to break down their game through video during the season, Amelia Santaniello reports (2:08). WCCO 4 News At 6 – May 27, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff [Video]

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff

NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro hockey suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
10 PLAYERS THE STATS HATE! [Video]

10 PLAYERS THE STATS HATE!

Football Daily has a long established reputation as lovers of stats. Here at FD we love to back up our points with statistics, in order to give our opinions some weight. But stats aren’t..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:07Published

Related news from verified sources

NHL plans to test players daily if games resume

The NHL has a coronavirus testing plan for players and staff if it returns to play, with deputy commissioner Bill Daly saying players will be tested for COVID-19...
ESPN


Tweets about this

bjoseph2333

Bejoy Joseph Tonight, Jordan speaks about Floyd's death, 49ers donates for social justice, plus NASCAR IN Bristol. @YourNewsNet… https://t.co/IvTCjmj0uo 3 minutes ago

CityNewsWPG

CityNews Winnipeg The first major North American professional sports league to announce a format for its potential return to competit… https://t.co/cHQjqfVLZF 7 minutes ago

CityNewsMTL

CityNews Montreal The first major North American professional sports league to announce a format for its potential return to competit… https://t.co/h873RDKkVk 7 minutes ago

WR_Record

WR Record NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume https://t.co/kSSKBIt9DU 27 minutes ago

BrendanCTV

Brendan Connor RT @CTVNews: NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume https://t.co/ICpnm0Y5RE https://t.co/KxCR924Vxu 27 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore The NHL has a coronavirus testing plan for players and staff if it returns to play. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly s… https://t.co/1wdKTJ3Gc4 49 minutes ago

Ms_Michelle_Roy

Michelle Roy 🇨🇦 RT @CP24: NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume https://t.co/sYWt3TPQWB https://t.co/nnMstFJJdo 49 minutes ago

CarolOnAdvLaw

Carol Brani RT @JapanToday: NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume: Nick Foligno watches Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus brie… 51 minutes ago