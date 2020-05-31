NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Nick Foligno watches Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefings and appreciates the value of the information. It is part of the reason the Columbus captain supports NHL players undergoing daily testing if the season resumes. “Testing is a must because it’s the only way you’re going to know and feel confident every time you step […]
PJ Atherton teaches hockey to players at all levels, but he has a group of NHL Players who use him to break down their game through video during the season, Amelia Santaniello reports (2:08). WCCO 4 News At 6 – May 27, 2020