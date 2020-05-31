Global  

Paderborn 1-6 Borussia Dortmund: A Ruthless Second-Half Rout

Sunday, 31 May 2020
As the 2019/20 Bundesliga season slowly draws to its conclusion after a coronavirus-induced two-month break, SC Paderborn played host to Borussia Dortmund at the Benteler-Arena on Sunday evening, in a game that was a part of the 29th round. Going into the match, both teams were desperate for points, desperate for any glimpse of hope […]

