|
MLS players approve tournament in Orlando, salary cuts across the pool
|
|
Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
In approving a summer tournament, MLS players have also voted to accept certain concessions, including salary reductions and reduced team and individual bonuses.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary
The players and coaching staff of Serie A club AS Roma agree to go without wages for four months to help the club cope with the financial troubles brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this