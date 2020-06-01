Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLS players approve tournament in Orlando, salary cuts across the pool

CBC.ca Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
In approving a summer tournament, MLS players have also voted to accept certain concessions, including salary reductions and reduced team and individual bonuses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary [Video]

AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff of Serie A club AS Roma agree to go without wages for four months to help the club cope with the financial troubles brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament

The Major League Soccer Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while also agreeing to...
Seattle Times

MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament

MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournamentMLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Captivate

Captivate The #MLSPA voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while als… https://t.co/HlAdqZaJi3 5 hours ago

Susanna43b

Susanna Lima MLS players approve plan for summer tournament in Orlando https://t.co/wBYEndOVmS 8 hours ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI The MLS Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salar… https://t.co/PosrumBDTD 9 hours ago

_G4Q_

G4Q RT @TribSports: The #MLS Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts,… 12 hours ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports The #MLS Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board sala… https://t.co/XWpKQidrHI 12 hours ago

theScoreBet

theScore Bet MLS players approve plan for summer tournament in Orlando. https://t.co/VwBMBpchco https://t.co/AJ4oyXDJQh 13 hours ago

GlobalEd718

Ed Molina RT @theScore: MLS players approve plan for summer tournament in Orlando. https://t.co/RVpC3RrfgG https://t.co/jSBdXgswqA 14 hours ago

theScore

theScore MLS players approve plan for summer tournament in Orlando. https://t.co/RVpC3RrfgG https://t.co/jSBdXgswqA 14 hours ago