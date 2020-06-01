Captivate The #MLSPA voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while als… https://t.co/HlAdqZaJi3 2 hours ago Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @INQUIRERSports: MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament https://t.co/CAKsY9as3W 3 hours ago Jenkers News (ENG) #MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament https://t.co/OVIGH3ySUw 4 hours ago SeattlePI The MLS Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salar… https://t.co/PosrumBDTD 5 hours ago Annie Karns RT @usatodaysports: Major League Soccer players have agreed to salary cuts and a possible summer tournament in Orlando in a package of conc… 5 hours ago Sun-Times Sports A plan approved by the MLS players -- which includes pay cuts -- is being considered by league owners. https://t.co/tejsoKGzNH 6 hours ago Melissa Pedersen MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament https://t.co/XYxqk6PBnI #8b72da041c615f7994552f9f12b5d41b https://t.co/7sRYIVrn5j 7 hours ago Pioneer Press MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament https://t.co/jzIuWLpCXJ https://t.co/wrsQuPWTRV 7 hours ago