Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Trump spent nearly an hour on Friday night in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House. Friday's protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence

Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence 02:38

 President Trump offered to send U.S. military troops to Minneapolis "quickly" to help deal with an outbreak of violence that was said to be instigated by anarchists and outside agitators. Conway G. Gittens has the story.

Tear gas, fires outside White House

Tear gas, fires outside White House

Police tried to push protesters back in Washington DC on Sunday (May 31) in a sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters

Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published

George Floyd death: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

George Floyd death: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests ragedSecret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion,...
New Zealand Herald

George Floyd: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

The account was confirmed by an administration official who also on condition of anonymity.
Khaleej Times


