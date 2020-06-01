Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Trump spent nearly an hour on Friday night in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House. Friday's protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.
President Trump offered to send U.S. military troops to Minneapolis "quickly" to help deal with an outbreak of violence that was said to be instigated by anarchists and outside agitators. Conway G. Gittens has the story.
(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the..