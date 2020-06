TheKay RT @SkySportsNews: Horse racing returns in England today with a bumper card at @NewcastleRaces - who have put in place a number of new safe… 2 minutes ago standardsport Horse racing today returns for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Here's how to follow along, online a… https://t.co/a9WvYpAA5f 19 minutes ago ODDSbible Racing 👀 We’ll be posting an unexposed Dark Horse every day as racing returns 📅 Today’s Dark Horse: 🏇 Magical Journey 🤑… https://t.co/lxSmUCZJXd 25 minutes ago Calacus PR What are the protcols for jockeys and trainers as horse racing returns to the UK today? @SkySports https://t.co/Bt3FRHtZtk 26 minutes ago Beardybets Also, incase you didn't know... Horse Racing returns to Britain today with one sole meeting at Newcastle As many of… https://t.co/EatMQh75V0 28 minutes ago John Makar Live Horse Racing returns at Newcastle today. Time for a sneaky bet or two.😀🙏 45 minutes ago Corinthian Sports Horse racing returns today behind closed doors. Here is the schedule... Mon 1st June: Newcastle, first race 13:00… https://t.co/ksx4k6yBhY 45 minutes ago superjockey55やまちゃん RT @bbc5live: Live Sport is resuming in the UK today as horse racing returns. Current champion flat jockey @oismurphy told #5LiveBreakfast… 48 minutes ago