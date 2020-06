Related videos from verified sources Terrifying moment Indian boatman plunges into flooded river but manages to swim to safety



This was the moment a boatman slipped into a flooded river while ferrying passengers in northeastern India. A video of the spine chilling moment shows the man swimming to catch up with the boat. But.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:30 Published 2 days ago 120 Thai nationals return home on repatriation flight from India



One hundred and twenty Thai nations returned to their homeland on a Covid-19 repatriation flight from Mumbai, India, on June 15. Airport officials said that two of the group had high fevers and were.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago Vande Bharat Mission: Passengers with medical emergency thank Indian govt



Special flight carrying Indian passengers from Muscat set to leave for India under Vande Bharat Mission. Patients with urgent medical treatment thanked Indian embassy and government for the initiative... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this